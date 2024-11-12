Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Florida
The Ole Miss Rebels are off this week after a thrilling upset of the Georgia Bulldogs, but their eyes are already shifting to their next showdown, one that comes on Nov. 23 against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.
On Monday, the SEC revealed the time slots and TV channels for their Week 13 matchups, including the bout between the Rebels and Gators.
Ole Miss and Florida will kick off the Week 13 slate with an 11 a.m. CT game on ABC. This will mark the second game in three weeks where the Rebels are featured in the SEC on ABC tripleheader.
Some other big matchups include Kentucky at Texas at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC, Alabama at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC, and Vanderbilt at LSU at 6:45 p.m. CT on ESPN or SEC Network.
It should be another exciting week of football in the SEC as the Rebels need to win out to have a shot at getting a bid in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Of course, Saturday's win over Georgia was a huge step in the right direction for the Rebels whose playoff hopes appeared to be on life support after an October loss to LSU.
Still, the Rebels aren't trying to get ahead of themselves. For now, the mindset is simply going 1-0 each week, and that resumes next week against the Gators.
"We know what the end goal is, but we've got to win next week," Ole Miss receiver Juice Wells said on Monday. "We won this game, but now, it's onto Florida. We can't really focus on Georgia anymore or look too far ahead. You'll forget about these tricky last two games coming up."