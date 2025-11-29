Kirk Herbstreit Believes Ole Miss 'Must' Let Lane Kiffin Coach CFP Even If He Departs
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is set to make a decision on Saturday with the Rebels and LSU Tigers emerging as the pair of finalists down the stretch.
In what became a battle between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, the Gators were ultimately eliminated from contention on Friday with the administration shifting focus elsewhere.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) captured a win over Mississippi State on Friday to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from flirting with the idea of departing Oxford.
Now, the question that continues stealing headlines amid a decision: If Kiffin departed Ole Miss for LSU, should he be able to coach in the College Football Playoff?
ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban weighed in on the postseason opportunities.
Kirk Herbstreit's Take: Let Lane Coach CFP
“The tricky part is the year Ole Miss is having,” Herbstreit said. “Forget Atlanta and the SEC Championship. This team is a team you don’t want to play in the CFP right now.
"So, I think if you’re in charge at Ole Miss and if Lane decides to go elsewhere, you need to set your emotions to the side. You need to look at 2025 and this team with their coach, and give them a chance to finish this run.”
Nick Saban Chimes in: What About the SEC Championship?
“It matters to me, because I always thought winning the SEC was a significant accomplishment,” Saban said. “But when you add this playoff deal to it, and like, I’d like to ask Kirby (Smart) today, are you happy that you’re in the SEC championship?
"Because he doesn’t need to be in it, right? Alabama needs to win their way through it, probably to be able to get in the playoffs. So that’s a different scenario. But what do you do at Ole Miss when they have never been in the SEC championship game ever?
"And if Alabama loses, they get in the SEC championship game and they’re not going to allow Lane (Kiffin) to coach? That’s crazy.”
