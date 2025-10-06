Knox Kiffin, Son of Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin, Locks In Visit With LSU Tigers
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin will make his way to Baton Rouge on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, will hit the road to the Bayou State for the Tigers' Week 7 matchup against Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder remains early in his recruitment process, but with offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Georgia State Panthers, Kiffin has emerged as a Power Four prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
Rhett Lashlee and the SMU program became the first school to extend a scholarship in May with multiple offers rolling in after as Kiffin emerged as a name to know.
Now, despite the LSU Tigers not dishing out an offer to Kiffn as it currently stands, the program will get the sophomore signal-caller down to Baton Rouge for a game day visit.
Kiffin spent his freshman campaign at Palos Verde (Calif.) prior to making the move to the Magnolia State and joining his father in Oxford.
As he navigates his sophomore season with Oxford High, Kiffin has served as the backup where he's made one appearance in 2025.
Kiffin completed 4-of-7 passing attempts for 109 yards while also rushing the ball multiple times for a touchdown.
For [Lane] Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will host the Washington State Cougars in Week 7 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all focus on the non-conference clash.
Despite. 5-0 start to the season, Kiffin and Co. remain focused on the task at hand with expectations rising in Oxford.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
No. 4 Ole Miss and Washington State will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday morning.
