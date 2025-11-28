Lane Kiffin Addresses Rumor Mill Amid Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers Two-Team Battle
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers are the pair of SEC programs battling for Lane Kiffin as "Decision Day" nears for the most coveted head coach on the market.
In what began as a three-team race for Kiffin, the Florida Gators have now been eliminated from contention as he narrows his focus on Ole Miss and LSU.
According to On3 Sports: "Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
But the LSU Tigers remain the program to monitor with the administration going all-in for the current Rebels shot-caller.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Prior to kickoff in Starkville on Friday, Kiffin addressed the rumor mill with his sole focus on winning against Mississippi State - then watching his son play in the playoffs at night.
“But, hey, today is about this game. And like you said, 11 wins potentially for the first time in school history. That’s the first time for 11 wins in the entire state, by any program, in the regular season. So, a lot on the line, and our guys are focused and ready to play,” Kiffin said on Friday. “This noise thing you’re referring to? This has been going on for weeks. This isn’t new for us.
“I’m looking at — we kick off in, what, an hour and a half or something like that. That’s all I’m worried about today. And then, after that, let’s go watch (his son) Knox beat Tupelo at Oxford High School.”
Kiffin will reveal a decision within the next 24 hours in what has emerged as a two-team battle for his services.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.