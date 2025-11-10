Lane Kiffin Addresses Florida Gators, LSU Tigers Openings As Rumor Mill Swirls
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) has America's attention as a College Football Playoff contender with the program searching for its first berth in school history.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a historic season this fall, and with the chance to wrap up the regular season with an 11-1 record, all eyes are on the Rebels.
But the talk of the town is the future of Kiffin and where he'll take the sidelines in 2026 as the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers battle to take his services from the Rebels.
Ole Miss has an extension on the table for Kiffin, but with Florida and LSU pursuing, he remains undecided on his future in the Magnolia State.
The Rebels will return to action this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a matchup against the Florida Gators in what is being declared "The Kiffin Bowl" as both school look to either retain or steal the decision-maker.
Kiffin addressed the rumor mill on Monday where he remains mum on the subject - looking to push his Ole Miss program to a College Football Playoff berth in 2025.
Lane Kiffin Addresses the Rumor Mill:
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said on Monday. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired.
"So, I ain’t figured all that out. I’m trying to keep our winning streak, get to 8-0 at home.”
It's another quiet, discrete statement from the Ole Miss icon, but with business to be handled in Oxford down the stretch of the 2025 season, it's clear all focus is on punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff this fall.
