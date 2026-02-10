Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers Among Top Schools for Dynamic TE

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment process with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside multiple powerhouse programs this offseason.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast fighting for his services as Pete Golding and Co. look to make their presence felt.

Along with being one of America's top prospects on the gridiron, Hudson is a game-changer on the hardwood with multiple SEC programs extending offers as a dual-sport athlete.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder emerged as a national prospect in football across his sophomore campaign where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season, but it didn't stop there.

Fast forward to his season on the hardwood and he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Since then, he carried his momentum into his junior campaign where Hudson bolstered his status to the No. 1 tight end in America with Ole Miss closely monitoring the elite two-sport star.

Ole Miss continues standing out to Hudson where the program sits in his Top-12 schools alongside LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and Alabama.

Now, with the Ole Miss coaching staff adding recruiting guru Frank Wilson as the program's associate head coach/running backs coach following a recent four-year stint with the LSU Tigers - he has the Rebels as a contender.

According to Ole Miss 365, Wilson made the trip to Ruston (La.) to check-in with Hudson last month as the Ole Miss Rebels eye the five-star.

But there are other schools to note here - namely the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers - as the pair of programs continue emerging as the two contenders.

Ole Miss remains a school to watch with Wilson now on staff in Oxford, but will continue battling LSU and Nebraska as the teams to monitor down the stretch.

