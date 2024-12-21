Lane Kiffin Calls Out CFP Committee After Lopsided First Round Game
Lane Kiffin is at it again.
The Ole Miss Rebels head coach apparently wasn't a fan of what he saw in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night when Notre Dame dominated Indiana 27-17 in South Bend.
As is customary when Kiffin has an opinion to share, he went to social media late on Friday, this time taking a shot at the College Football Playoff committee, delivering a veiled message that his Rebels (or another SEC team) would have been a better fit in the playoff than the defeated Hoosiers.
You can view his post below.
That's obviously sarcasm from Kiffin who wasn't shy about promoting his team's case to be in the playoff towards the end of the season. He made multiple social media posts on the subject prior to Selection Sunday where he attempted to sway the opinion of the committee to include the Rebels in the 12-team field.
Of course, Ole Miss would have made the field had it not had three losses on the year. Dropping games to Kentucky, LSU and Florida sank the Rebels' chances of reaching the CFP, and had they simply won one of those games, we would likely be having a much different conversation in late December.
As it stands, Ole Miss will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 against the Duke Blue Devils. Despite not making the playoff, the Rebels still have a chance to secure their third 10-plus-win season in the last four years, should they claim a win in the bowl game.
Kickoff between the Rebels and Blue Devils is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.