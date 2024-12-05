Ole Miss Lane Kiffin Rips Apart Playoff Committee For Penultimate Rankings
Lane Kiffin just needed to let out some steam.
Despite three losses, it's also perhaps warranted.
The fifth-year Ole Miss coach unleashed his frustrations on the College Football Playoff committee Tuesday night after the Rebels appeared at No. 13 in the penultimate standings.
“You guys actually meet for days and come up with these rankings?” Kiffin posted on “X,” the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Do you actually watch the quality of players, teams, and road environments (we played in one of yours this year ) or just try and make the ACC feel relevant?"
Alabama (9-3) appeared at No. 11 and would secure the final playoff spot should SMU clinch the ACC Championship. Given that the Crimson Tide have three ranked wins against the CFP's top 20 compared to Ole Miss' two -- plus the fact that the two do not feature a head-to-head battle -- it warrants the potential listing.
Miami (10-2) appeared at No. 12 despite losing two of its final three games to unranked opponents. Kiffin, who could secure his third 10-win season with a victory in the bowl game, unleashed on the committee for leaving the Hurricanes ahead of two SEC programs despite not having a ranked win on their schedule.
“By the way, one of your teams paid us not to play again next year," Kififin posted. "Same No. 12 spot you guys had Clemson ranked last week. How did that go against the SEC? Rewatch UGA-Clemson closely if you want a reminder of the two conferences."
The Rebels had to replace their home and home matchup with Wake Forest after the Demon Deacons elected not to play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2025. The ACC program was forced to pay $1 million in cancellation fees following a 40-6 loss in September at home.
South Carolina, Ole Miss and Alabama all posted the same record in conference play. The Gamecocks lost the head-to-head to both the Tide and Rebels. In addition, all three teams have no games remaining. On Tuesday, CFP chair Warde Manuel made it clear any team that won't play on conference championship weekend will not be able to leap frog Alabama.
"We don’t have a data point to rearrange where we have those teams ranked,” Manuel said on ESPN. “That is set in terms of how we see them going into the final week of championship week. There’s nothing that’s going to change for us to evaluate any of them differently than we have now.
"The championship teams, we will evaluate that data point to determine if there needs to be any movement based on how the performance of the game goes.”
Ole Miss now likely awaits the results of the College Football Playoff rankings to find out which bowl game it will appear in for 2024.