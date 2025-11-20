Lane Kiffin Emerges As Betting Favorite For Head Coaching Job With SEC Rival
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators continue their pursuit for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as he remains non-committal to the Rebels administration.
No. 5 Ole Miss has navigated a historic season this fall with Kiffin spearheading the program to top-five status with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said last Sunday. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
But Kiffin is yet to sign a contract extension with the Ole Miss Rebels after the administration put one together as he flirts with the idea of leaving Oxford.
Now, LSU and Florida are the pair of schools to watch with the Bayou Bengals emerging as the favorites for the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as he becomes the betting favorite for the gig.
The Bovada Odds:
- Lane Kiffin: Even [+100]
- Joe Brady: +600
- Jon Sumrall: +900
- Nick Saban: +900
- Jeff Brohm: +1100
- Jon Gruden: +1100
- Alex Golesh: +1300
- Frank Wilson: +1600
The BetOnline Odds: [Nov. 18 Edition]
- Kenny Dillingham – 3/1
- Nick Saban – 4/1
- Jon Sumrall – 10/1
- Joe Brady – 13/2 (+650)
- Lane Kiffin – 7/1
- Dan Lanning – 7/1
- Marcus Freeman – 10/1
- Eli Drinkwitz – 25/1
- Clark Lea – 12/1
The Kalshi Odds: LSU Tigers Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 35 percent
- Joe Brady: 16 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 11 percent
Will Kiffin Coach in the Egg Bowl Next Week?
“Do you know something that I don’t know?” Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconference. “Do I expect to coach next week? Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida too.
"So I don’t even understand the question about how I would not expect to coach next week. Why would I (not) be at work?”
"I mean, we’re game planning, we just practiced, I don’t even understand how that would happen,” Kiffin added. “I must be missing something.”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.