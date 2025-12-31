Lane Kiffin Expected to Appear at Sugar Bowl Matchup Between Ole Miss and Georgia

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to attend the Ole Miss Rebels versus Georgia Bulldogs Sugar Bowl showdown at the Caesars Superdome on New Year's Day, according to On3 Sports.

In a monumental decision this fall, Kiffin made the move to depart Ole Miss for the head coaching gig at LSU amid a College Football Playoff run with the Rebels.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," Kiffin said after his decision.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Now, Kiffin is in Baton Rouge calling the shots with the LSU Tigers, but could make a surprise appearance in New Orleans on New Year's Day for the Ole Miss versus Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

“Reached on Tuesday, officials at LSU and those with Landry did not dispute that the duo is at least considering attending the game, and security plans are being made for their arrival, those with knowledge told Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger reported Tuesday afternoon.

Fast forward to Wednesday and On3 Sports revealed that Kiffin has reached out to ESPN personnel about appearing in the broadcast booth for a segement, but ESPN "hasn't been as receptive," the report states.

NEW: Several people at Ole Miss & LSU expect Lane Kiffin to attend the Sugar Bowl, Chris Low reports.



Sources told On3 that Kiffin has reached out to ESPN personnel about possibly appearing in the broadcast booth for a segment during the game, although sources say ESPN hasn’t… https://t.co/DcNfdffERu pic.twitter.com/pEeXVMZfMf — On3 (@On3sports) December 31, 2025

In what would be a unique situation between both parties, Kiffin appears to be leaning towards appearing at the game where he led the Rebels to a College Football Playoff berth.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: