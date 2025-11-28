Lane Kiffin Narrows Focus to Two Schools, One SEC Program Eliminated From Contention
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators intensifying their pursuit for his services this fall.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 14 with a chance to further cement a College Football Playoff berth, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle this fall between the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators, one team has now been eliminated from contention.
The Florida administration is officially out on Kiffin with the program opting to turn its attention elsewhere.
According to On3 Sports: "Sources: Florida does not expect to land Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and is closing in on other targets. In recent days, sources said Kiffin’s erratic communication and behavior has led UF to think he may be more interested in his other options."
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels are now in a two-team battle for the most coveted coach on the carousel with Florida looking elsewhere.
The program in Baton Rouge remains a serious threat for Kiffin's services with multiple reports swirling surrounding LSU's chances.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote last week.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Now, with Florida out of contention, all focus is on the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels in a two-team race for the most popular head coach on the carousel this fall.
