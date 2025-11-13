Lane Kiffin Offered 'Blank Check' From Major SEC Rival Amid LSU, Florida Rumor Mill
The 2025 coaching carousel has had no shortage of twists and turns this fall with multiple powerhouse programs parting ways with their head coaches as the season winds down.
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Penn State Nittany Lions, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among others, are in search of new decision-makers after making changes in leadership this fall.
For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program is "sitting pretty" with a 9-1 record with Lane Kiffin and Co. within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in school history, but the program remains in headlines for other reasons.
As the coaching carousel heats up, Kiffin has become the hottest name on the market for job openings - specifically the LSU and Florida gigs.
He's the betting favorite for the Florida Gators job and is a top target for the LSU Tigers job this fall.
As Kiffin and his camp navigate the behind-the-scenes work, there's an expectation that the Ole Miss shot-caller could become the highest paid coach in college football - whether it be at Ole Miss, LSU or Florida.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes LSU and Ole Miss are prepared to offer a blank check to the shot-caller that is receiving interest from schools across America.
“There’s an old coaching adage out there that the quickest way to be defeated is to be distracted,” Klatt said. “I think that the biggest threat to Ole Miss down the stretch is distraction. And that distraction in the form of their future head coach.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check. You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
Despite the outside noise, Kiffin is remaining focused on the task at hand this fall with a College Football Playoff berth growing closer for No. 7 Ole Miss.
“I haven’t even talked about it to them, and I think I’m pretty close to the players, where they walk by or they say something, you know, like, if it was on their mind, they’d make a joke or something,” Kiffin said. “I don’t think it is. They’re very focused on what to do.”
“Again, I said it’s a different age nowadays, like when I addressed it a couple weeks ago. I certainly don’t think it was a distraction since. We won at Oklahoma, South Carolina, and played really well last week. This is kind of the world that we’re in.”
Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.
