Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Officially Welcome Stacked Mid-Year Transfer Class

The Ole Miss Rebels have reeled in one of the top transfer classes in the nation so far this offseason.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts near the end of the game during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin has long been dubbed "The Portal King" of college football, and on Monday, his Ole Miss Rebels officially announced the addition of their mid-year transfer class, one that ranks among the nation's best according to On3.

The Rebels' portal class currently sits at No. 2 nationally, and they are welcoming over 20 transfers to campus that have signed with the program since the conclusion of the regular season. These commitments have been reported in a steady stream since the portal opened in December, but on Monday, Ole Miss released its 24 mid-year transfer enrollees to the public.

You can view the list of new transfers below.

WR Deuce Alexander

CB Jaylon Braxton

TE Trace Bruckler

K Lucas Carneiro

LB Tahj Chambers

QB Pierce Clarkson

SAF Kapena Gushiken

RB Trey Hall

TE Luke Hasz

LB Andrew Jones

OL Patrick Kutas

RB Kewan Lacy

OL Percy Lewis

WR Caleb Odom

WR Traylon Ray

SAF Sage Ryan

RB Jordon Simmons

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

OL Delano Townsend

DE Princewill Umanmielen

WR Harrison Wallace III

OL PJ Wilkins

DE Da'Shawn Womack

LB Jaden Yates

Ole Miss could theoretically add to this class in the coming months as the spring transfer portal window will briefly be open from April 16-25, meaning that any remaining holes that the coaching staff finds on its roster could be filled during that time.

Either way, this is an impressive haul for the Rebels, one that addresses numerous key needs on the field that were caused by talent departing for the NFL. Ole Miss needed new additions at linebacker, defensive line, cornerback, wide receiver, running back and other positions, and it checked most (if not all) of those boxes with these names.

Whether or not these new players can adjust to life in a new home and compete in the SEC on a week-in and week-out basis is another question entirely, but on paper, the Rebels appear to have made some quality moves in the transfer market once again to combat some massive roster turnover entering the 2025 campaign.

Speaking of 2025, there is one key position that will be led by a new face who is not a transfer, and that comes at quarterback. Austin Simmons is expected to become the new face of the Rebels program under center this fall, and his surrounding cast of characters will be different than those utilized by Jaxson Dart the last few seasons.

That was expected, however, and Simmons put in his fair share of work in portal recruiting this offseason to ensure that the Ole Miss roster could continue being competitive when he takes over the offense.

"Austin's done a really good job," Kiffin said in December. "He's up here a lot, always asking us who we're on, going to meals with the recruits when they're here, developing relationships with them and being very active. Again, we talk about legacies and what you leave; he saw the best to ever do it in Jaxson at that, so he's trying to take over.

"Austin watched Jaxson put together a team, and so he wants to do the same thing."

These new Rebels (and the returners) will open their 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 against Georgia State.

John Macon Gillespie
