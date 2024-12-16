'One of My Best Friends': Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Talks Relationship With Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin has a special influence on quarterbacks in his offensive system, but that seems to have taken on a new level with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Dart was recently a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, an honor that goes to an athlete who exemplifies success on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Although Alabama's Jalen Milroe went home with the award, Dart was at the ceremony and fielded some questions from the media in the process.
In a video from On3, Dart was asked about his relationship with Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, and he raved about the impact the offensive mastermind has had on his development as a quarterback.
"He's meant so much," Dart said, "from the coach that I committed to out of the transfer portal after my freshman year, really just believing in his plan and his vision for me from the start to his whole development process to where we are now.
"Our relationship has been through a lot from the moment I got there to now, and I can really say that not only is he my head coach, but he's one of my best friends."
Their relationship isn't just about football. The two also share a bond off the field and hang out in other competitive arenas.
"Whether it's us spending time in the film room or playing pickleball against each other, our relationship has been super strong," Dart said. "He's been someone that I've really looked up to and has been a big influence in my college experience."
Kiffin shares this sentiment about his quarterback. Following Ole Miss' win in the Egg Bowl over Mississippi State (a game that also served as Dart's final home contest at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium) the two shared an embrace on the field postgame, and Kiffin was asked about that moment in a media availability.
"Just tried to help him keep it together because he cares, man," Kiffin said postgame. "He cares about this team. He cares about this university, and that doesn't happen much in college football anymore. This guy's special. I hope people appreciate that.
"It really wasn't a planned thing. I usually walk off pretty quick. I just wanted to find him and tell him how much I appreciate him. He just said he loved me and started crying, so that kind of got to me. I was trying to be the coach and get him to stop crying. But that's who he is, man. That's a lost generation in college football now."
Dart and Kiffin have one final game together on Jan. 2 before the former tries to make his dreams of playing professional football a reality. That game in the new year is the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils, and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.