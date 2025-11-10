Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Recap The Citadel Win As Florida Gators Week Arrives
OXFORD, Miss. – No.6 Ole Miss put up over 600 yards of total offense and limited The Citadel to just 23 yards passing en route to a 49-0 shutout win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Ole Miss is now 9-1 for the first time in the Lane Kiffin era and only the eighth time in program history, the first since the perfect 10-0 national championship season in 1962.
The Rebel defense shut out an opponent for the second consecutive season for the first time since 2007 and 2008.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Caleb Odom, Tyler Banks and Trinidad Chambliss had to say after the win.
"I was really pleased with how the starters played today," Kiffin said. "These games can be hard to get up for. Our guys came prepared, 35 to five on first downs.
"They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd, or network. I wish our backup offense would've played better, but the backups defensively played well. Overall, we had a very good day."
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Tight End Caleb Odom had a career day, recording a career-high six receptions along with a career-high 64 receiving yards.
"It's been a great year collectively for the whole tight end room," Odom said. "We've been piggybacking off of each other, our specialties, what we do best. Obviously, you know, being behind a guy like Dae'Quan [Wright], it's crazy to watch the plays he makes and just stuff like that.
"I think he's a great mentor. I learn something new from him every day, whether it's blocking-wise, receiving-wise, stuff like that. I just think it's a blessing."
Eleven different receivers caught a pass, marking the first time since 10 receivers caught a pass last season against Middle Tennessee. Four receivers had at least five catches, which included Harrison Wallace, Winston Watkins and De'Zhaun Stribling along with Odom.
"I think we definitely came out there and did what we were supposed to do," Odom said. "You know, we preached this all week at practice, just making sure that no matter what the level of competition is, we always come out playing our game.
"The competition is against us every weekend, so I think we did a great job of that, just executing on offense, especially on defense."
DEFENSIVE DOMINATION
Chucky Mullins Award Winner Tyler Banks had a career-high six tackles, which included two solos. He recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, which was also a career best.
"It's an amazing feeling for sure," Banks said. "Just knowing all the hard work that we put in and seeing it come to fruition is rewarding. We preach do your job every week. When it all comes together, it just feels really good."
Ole Miss Defense held The Citadel to 106 yards of total offense, the fewest by any Rebel defense since stuffing Memphis to 104 in 2014.
"We preach spot the ball mentality each and every snap and each and every snap in practice and definitely in the game," Banks said. "Just get back on track and refocus and realign what we have to do. That was nothing for us. That's all we preach here in the building, so it felt good to do that."
TRINIDAD THROW ANOTHER DIME
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 333 yards, along with three touchdowns on 29-of-33 passing.
Chambliss is now 18th in the Ole Miss single-season passing history (2,356), and his 332 yards of total offense moved him into 16th in total offense (2,790).
"I thought I played well," Chambliss said. "It was a good bounce back from last week. I wasn't efficient at all a week ago and knew this week I wanted to be very technical in my mechanics. I wanted to make sure that I was playing sharp no matter the opponent. It felt good to be better out there today."
Running Back Kewan Lacy helped out Chambliss with 11 rushes for 49 yards and three touchdowns. Lacy's 16 touchdowns on the season ties the Ole Miss single-season rushing record, set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022.
"He's done a lot this year," Chambliss said. "Being just a true sophomore and in only 10 games this year, accomplishing that achievement. Our offensive line has done a really good job and improved from the beginning of the season to now. He's an elite runner and probably would've had a few more today had we left him in."
