Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Football Reveal 2025 Schedule

The 2025 football season will be here before you know it as the SEC revealed its 2025 season schedule for all 16 teams.

Jackson Harris

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) makes the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The 2025 season comes with lots of changes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams sides of the football for Ole Miss, and the schedule also looks a bit different, as revealed on Wednesday night.

More specifically, the format is different as the Rebels won't have four "cupcakes" to start off the year which was a talking point when Kentucky upset Ole Miss in Oxford in 2024.

With that being said, let's take a look at the 2025 season schedule as released by the Southeastern Conference.

Aug. 30: Georgia State at Ole Miss

Sept. 6: Ole Miss at Kentucky

Sept. 13: Arkansas at Ole Miss

Sept. 20: Tulane at Ole Miss

Sept. 27: LSU at Ole Miss

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: Washington State at Ole Miss

Oct. 18: Ole Miss at Georgia

Oct. 25: Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Nov. 1: South Carolina at Ole Miss

Nov. 8: The Citadel at Ole Miss

Nov. 15: Florida at Ole Miss

Nov. 22: Bye Week

Nov. 29: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

What stands out right away are the eight home games and the SEC opener earlier in the year. Having that taste of SEC play early could help prepare Ole Miss for the rest of your season, and the Rebels also don't leave the state of Mississippi during November.

Ole Miss will also play Georgia for the third time in as many years as its 2024 conference opponents are the same with the host venue changed for next season.

The Rebels still have a bowl game and an offseason before they kick off that Week 1 game at home, and they will focus on hitting some key spots in the transfer portal between now and then.

JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

