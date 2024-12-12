Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Football Reveal 2025 Schedule
The 2025 season comes with lots of changes to the offensive, defensive, and special teams sides of the football for Ole Miss, and the schedule also looks a bit different, as revealed on Wednesday night.
More specifically, the format is different as the Rebels won't have four "cupcakes" to start off the year which was a talking point when Kentucky upset Ole Miss in Oxford in 2024.
With that being said, let's take a look at the 2025 season schedule as released by the Southeastern Conference.
Aug. 30: Georgia State at Ole Miss
Sept. 6: Ole Miss at Kentucky
Sept. 13: Arkansas at Ole Miss
Sept. 20: Tulane at Ole Miss
Sept. 27: LSU at Ole Miss
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: Washington State at Ole Miss
Oct. 18: Ole Miss at Georgia
Oct. 25: Ole Miss at Oklahoma
Nov. 1: South Carolina at Ole Miss
Nov. 8: The Citadel at Ole Miss
Nov. 15: Florida at Ole Miss
Nov. 22: Bye Week
Nov. 29: Ole Miss at Mississippi State
What stands out right away are the eight home games and the SEC opener earlier in the year. Having that taste of SEC play early could help prepare Ole Miss for the rest of your season, and the Rebels also don't leave the state of Mississippi during November.
Ole Miss will also play Georgia for the third time in as many years as its 2024 conference opponents are the same with the host venue changed for next season.
The Rebels still have a bowl game and an offseason before they kick off that Week 1 game at home, and they will focus on hitting some key spots in the transfer portal between now and then.