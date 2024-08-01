Lane Kiffin Reveals How Ole Miss 'Looks Different' in 2024 Fall Camp
The Ole Miss Rebels have high hopes for the 2024 season, but talent can only take you so far. The good news, however, is that Ole Miss seems to have plenty of that, and head coach Lane Kiffin discussed some specifics of the improvement on Wednesday.
The Rebels have rarely lacked in skill players in recent seasons, but the trenches have been another story. Some key transfer portal additions along the offensive and defensive lines, however, seem to have reversed that trend and are helping the Rebels "look the part" more in fall camp.
"Again, it doesn't mean that we're going to be any good, but we do, for the first time since I've been here, look like a real team, even in walkthrough," Kiffin said on Wednesday. "It doesn't mean we're going to be any good. It just means that we actually have length and size like really good teams do.
"You've got to get them to play together and individually as well as they can and figure out what their roles are. I think we look a lot different. People mention that a lot on defense, but we do look longer and more improved on the offensive line also."
Bringing players together as a unit is not just a focus for coaches, but also for some veteran players on this team. Take defensive lineman Jared Ivey, for instance, who is a former transfer himself from Georgia Tech.
He has seen what it takes to successfully adjust to life and schemes at Ole Miss, and he is hoping to pass that along to some of the newcomers as preseason practice is in its early stages.
"Just trying to be vocal and spot out stuff that I know I messed up earlier in my career and help those guys through it," Ivey said. "Give them some wisdom before they build some bad habits."
One of Ole Miss' most-acclaimed additions is edge rusher Princely Umanmielen from the Florida Gators. Umanmielen has battled some injury issues this offseason, but Ivey sees loads of potential in the newcomer in both talent and drive.
"He's a good dude, extensive wardrobe," Ivey said with a laugh. "He's got good work ethic, and he's been diligent in the training room trying to get back, and he misses it. Excited to see him get back rolling."
Ole Miss will continue through fall camp until its season opener against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff in that game is set for 6 p.m. CT in Oxford, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.