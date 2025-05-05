Ole Miss Women's Basketball Forward, Former Prized Prospect Reveals Transfer Decision
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program adding near double-digit newcomers to this point.
It's been a critical stretch for McPhee-McCuin and Co. with a focus on reconstructing the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Rebels' shot-caller was transparent about the next steps in building a National Championship caliber roster in Oxford after a Sweet 16 berth during the NCAA Tournament.
The quick answer: Stack proven talent via the portal and watch the number of wins grow.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having.
"But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids.
"Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach. And in order to do that -- and I want players that want to be a part of the Final Four, and this group did, all right? But this is -- I'm young in this, and we're just getting started."
Ole Miss has seen six members of the 2024-25 roster depart the program this offseason along with seven additions via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
One of the Rebels' departures came in sophomore forward Rhema Collins after she went public with a decision in April.
Collins, a 6-foot-2 forward out of Tennessee, appeared in 14 games during her sophomore campaign while averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds a night.
Now she's revealed her transfer destination after committing to the Florida International Panthers for the 2025-26 season.
Ole Miss will continue navigating a critical offseason with all focus on stacking talent to the roster for the 2025-26 season in Oxford.
