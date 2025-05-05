Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns for Coveted EDGE
Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes remains one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting scene as he prepares for his senior campaign in the Lone Star State.
Barnes, a consensus Top-20 EDGE in the nation, is coming off of a dominant junior season that quickly put his name on the map for the top programs in America.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder is locking in on his recruitment process after blossoming into a household name with his finalists set.
Barnes revealed a top eight schools on Sunday consisting of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Washington Huskies, Arizona State Sun Devils and SMU Mustangs.
The Top-150 prospect in America has the attention of multiple schools and that includes Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
A program that is currently on a heater on the recruiting trail, Ole Miss has landed back-to-back commitments from Top-150 prospects.
It started with the top-ranked linebacker in the country, Izayia Williams, and continued with a commitment from a Top-10 running back in America.
Meet the Recent Pledge: Damarius Yates
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford where Kiffin and Co. ultimately sealed the deal in his recruiting process.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
Yates backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in December after pledging to the program on Sept. 15.
“Thanks to Mississippi State coaches and staff for taking their chance on me during my recruitment but Mississippi State is not the place for me,” Yates wrote announcing his decision on X.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
