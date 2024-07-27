Three Storylines to Watch During Ole Miss Rebels Fall Camp
As fall camp quickly approaches, the season isn't too far behind, and the Ole Miss Rebels plan on making some noise in 2024.
While there isn't a QB1 battle, fall camp should still offer some intriguing angles on both sides of the ball. Aug. 31 is quickly approaching, so let's cook up some storylines that could emerge in fall camp.
QB2 Battle
While Jaxson Dart has had his fair share of position battles, this fall camp, he can truly focus on taking that next step going into his third year as starting quarterback for the Rebels. The battle that will be going on is for the starting signal caller in 2025.
Austin Simmons and Walker Howard were both highly recruited quarterbacks coming out of their signing classes but have had to sit and wait for their opportunities to be the face of a program.
It should be a fascinating storyline developing in fall camp as both will get ample opportunities to prove they should be taking the reins next season.
Three-Headed Monster?
After the Rebels lost running back Quinshon Judkins to the portal this offseason, most believed the rushing attack would take a step back entering 2024, but after a couple of key portal additions, the Rebels look to have one of the better running back rooms in the SEC.
Ulysses Bentley, Henry Parrish and Rashad Amos are the headliners in a room full of talent, but Logan Diggs is also a name to keep a eye on. Diggs was injured in the bowl game last season while playing for LSU and won't be ready for the begining of the season, but he could be a huge addition towards the end of the year.
It should be exciting to see the loaded backfield and the different packages they have for each one of these backs.
12 Personnel?
Tight end Caden Prieskorn is no secret anymore, and the Peach Bowl Offensive MVP looks to have another monster season in 2024, but another tight end was also brought in to take some of the focus off of Prieskorn. Dae'Quan Wright signed with Ole Miss out of the portal and was an intriguing prospect after recording over 300 yards receiving in 2023 for Virginia Tech.
Could the Rebels be getting ready to use more 12 personnel in 2024? It is an interesting thought as Ole Miss also has one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the country. Lane Kiffin has been very effective when using a tight end, and it showed as Prieskorn had a dominant end to 2023.
These are just a few of the storylines to watch, but expect more to emerge as the Rebels get ready to buckle it up in 2024.