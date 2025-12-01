Lane Kiffin Reveals Reasoning for Departing Ole Miss Football for LSU Tigers Job
Lane Kiffin has made his move after inking a contract with the LSU Tigers on Sunday as he departs the Ole Miss Rebels after six season in Oxford.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) has navigated a historic 2025 campaign with the program on the verge of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff, but Kiffin has made his move after electing to leave the Magnolia State on Sunday.
In an unprecedented move, Ole Miss will now promote defensive coordinator Pete Golding to full-time head coach where he replaces Kiffin amid his departure - leading the Rebels into the postseason and foreseeable future.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Now, prior to Kiffin boarding a flight to head to Baton Rouge, he caught up with ESPN's Marty Smith where he detailed his thought process, reasoning for departing, and why the decision was delayed.
Mentality Departing Oxford:
“You know that this was a very challenging, difficult day. You know, we went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team and, at the end of the day, that’s his decision and I totally respect that. I understand that decision and, you know, I just totally wish the team the best of luck.
"Wish that I was coaching, but I understand that it was a very challenging position for him and the chancellor to be in and totally respect that. So, you know, just really, really hope they play really well and go win the national championship.”
Lane Kiffin's Take: Difficult Decision Took Time
“It was just really difficult. This has been a really special place. Six years here. I know that there’s a lot of feelings and emotions right now.
"I hope when they settle down that there’s an appreciation for what we were able to do here and having the best run that’s ever been done in the history of the school and brought some exciting times. So I’m so appreciative to the people of Oxford and the relationships that I developed here.
"And you know, when I spoke at my dad’s funeral—he moved 17 times—and I realized, when I got all the letters, calls, people showed up from all those different spots, NC State, all the different spots he coached, and they said he was able to impact them and how much that meant to them.
"And so, I’ve really strived since that day to really try to impact people and help people through life through my journey. So, just prayed a lot and made a family decision and, you know, hopefully get a chance to go impact a whole new set of people.”
Nick Saban's Influence:
“Yeah, just… you know, this was really hard. My heart was here. But I talked to some mentors—Coach Carroll, Coach Saban—and especially when Coach Carroll said, 'Man, your dad would tell you to go, man. Take the shot. Take the shot. You’ve accomplished a lot here.'
"You know, I always hated how we only gave one year to Tennessee and left. I really hated that feeling, even though it was an exciting year. But, you know, I think we gave a lot to this program and to the city, and had some of the most historic wins in this stadium we’ve ever had, and the best regular season in the history of the school. So, I feel proud of that part.
"But it just became time. You know, I talked to God and he told me it’s time to take a new step. It’s a new chapter.”
