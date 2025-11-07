Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds Strengthening For Florida Gators Job Amid Rumors Swirling
Lane Kiffin remains the talk of the town with the coaching carousel heating up this fall as the Ole Miss head coach sees his name in headlines across America.
With job openings at LSU, Florida, Penn State, Arkansas, and Auburn, among several others, Kiffin's name has floated around at a rapid pace, but one school stands above the rest.
The Florida Gators job remains one that has reportedly become of "intrigue" to Kiffin if he were to depart Ole Miss and make the move to a different program.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida has the edge in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" if he were to depart Oxford this offseason.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leave," Finebaum added, "Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
The betting odds reflect that with Kiffin emerging as the favorite for the Florida Gators gig.
The Latest Odds (Nov. 5):
Lane Kiffin: -150
Eli Drinkwitz: +120
Jedd Fisch: +600
James Franklin: +900
Clark Lea: +1200
Brent Key: +1600
Kenny Dillingham: +1600
Jeff Brohm: +2000
Kiffin sits with the No. 1 odds to become the next head coach of the Florida Gators, but with a contract extension on the table at Ole Miss, it remains unknown what the future holds.
Along with BetOnline, Kalshi - a predictive odds market for sports and current events - has Kiffin as a significant favorite for the Florida Gators job.
Kiffin has a 49 percent chance to be named the new Florida coach, according to Kalshi, with Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz sitting at second with a 21 percent chance.
"When fired Billy Napier over a week ago, the prevailing thought among many was that the Gators would be viewed as one of the top jobs available this cycle," On3's Pete Nakos detailed on Oct. 28. "And that remains true, but with the LSU job open, Florida will now face significant competition in its pursuit to land Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.
"The Gators, Tigers and Rebels are headed toward a three-way battle for Kiffin. And that comes with Ole Miss being favored in every remaining game and on track to make their first College Football Playoff appearance. That makes for an unclear timeline for when Kiffin could be available."
Now, as the rumor mill swirls this fall, Kiffin remains a head coach to keep tabs on in the Florida Gators' quest for a new decision-maker.
