Lane Kiffin's Comments Fuel Speculation As Florida Gators, LSU Tigers Turn Up Heat
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is heating up this fall as the coaching carousel continues taking shape across the college football scene.
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) has carved out a path to the College Football Playoff with the program controlling its own destiny, but the talk of the town remains the future of Kiffin.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling with the pair of SEC programs battling to secure Kiffin's services this upcoming offseason.
Despite the rumor mill swirling, Kiffin recently caught up with Yahoo Sports where he broke down what the big picture looks like from his point of view.
“It’s like this movie, an amazing movie,” Kiffin told Yahoo Sports. “What you thought you wanted and what you always pictured may not be what you eventually want when we get older and we change. We think this is, ‘We want more action and the city and things to do!’ Well, maybe it just all came together here.”
“I grew up picturing I’d be at one of the elite blue bloods where you can sign top-five classes every year because of your in-state talent and facilities and tradition,” Kiffin added. “I wasn’t raised to think it was a program like Ole Miss, but I’ve also changed a lot over the years. I didn’t grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is.”
The quote that has social media buzzing on Friday: "I didn’t grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is.”
The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are looking to get Kiffin out of Oxford, but could it be his final stop? Could it at least be where he is for the foreseeable future?
It remains unknown as Kiffin navigates the 2025 season in the Magnolia State, but one thing is certain: SEC powerhouses are offering blank checks.
“There’s an old coaching adage out there that the quickest way to be defeated is to be distracted,” Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said. “I think that the biggest threat to Ole Miss down the stretch is distraction. And that distraction in the form of their future head coach.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check. You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
No. 7 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the Florida Gators as Kiffin and Co. look to remain alive in the College Football Playoff race.
