Lane Kiffin Sets Timeline to Make Decision on Future Amid LSU Tigers, Florida Pursuit
The Ole Miss Rebels will have to wait one more week before Lane Kiffin makes a decision on his future in Oxford.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State next week - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
The decision to set a timeline for after the Egg Bowl came after a meeting with Kiffin and Ole Miss officials in Oxford.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of Oxford with the program in Baton Rouge picking up steam.
Fast forward to Friday and LSU has emerged as a "real threat" to land Kiffin, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.
"With Lane, nothing is ever off the table, as you probably know," a source told Schlabach on Tuesday. "I think that LSU is a real threat. There was so much smoke around Florida, but LSU is the one that really scares you."
Now, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" remain up in the air with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators awaiting a decision from the most popular name in this year's coaching cycle.
