Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Monumental Decision Looms
The Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin with the program in Oxford battling the LSU Tigers for his services in 2026 and beyond.
In a move that will send shockwaves across the college football landscape, Kiffin narrowed his focus to Ole Miss and LSU on Friday after eliminating the Florida Gators from contention.
Now, with a decision set to go public on Saturday, all eyes are on Kiffin where he's fallen back on his family and mentors to provide assistance in the decision.
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience. I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State - I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Cleveland Browns and went to the playoffs.
"So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel."
“I know in Lane’s situation, every coach wants to coach their team. I mean, it is really, really hard to up and leave your team. … And I gave a big speech about this last week on GameDay about the calendar should be set up so that every coach can finish the season with his team."
But there is one program trending for Kiffin with a decision set to be revealed: The LSU Tigers.
According to a report from CBS Sports, the Tigers are in pole position to secure Kiffin's services.
"There’s been a feeling among several LSU and Ole Miss sources today that it’s currently trending toward Lane Kiffin ending up at LSU," CBS Sports. "However as one source added, 'But you never know with Lane and we’ll see how things go with (the meeting with Keith Carter).'"
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" wind down, all eyes are on the coveted head coach as he looks to make an official decision between Ole Miss and LSU.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.