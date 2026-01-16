Lane Kiffin 'Trying to Cause Chaos' for Ole Miss Amid Multiple New Portal Entries

In a move that took the college football world by storm, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers on Nov. 30 with the SEC rivalry reaching new heights ever since.

Once Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers gig, he was denied his request to coach in the College Football Playoff by Ole Miss officials with the messy exit then adding a new layer.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said on Nov. 30.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Now, Kiffin has brought double-digit staff members from Ole Miss to LSU and is working behind the scenes to pull off multiple moves in the Transfer Portal.

According to On3 Sports, "Lane Kiffin is trying to cause chaos."

Kiffin and Co. signed Ole Miss wide receiver Winston Watkins after he made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there has been more work done behind the scenes ever since.

Ole Miss defensive starters TJ Dottery and Princewill Umanmielen revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with LSU already gaining momentum to sign Dottery, sources told Ole Miss Rebels On SI.

But it hasn't stopped there. Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper is trending towards the LSU Tigers after the true freshman hit the Transfer Portal this week as well after revealing he had re-signed with the program this month.

Now, social media is buzzing with reports swirling surrounding Kiffin and his push to "destoy the locker room" in Oxford.

It's been a chaotic stretch across the last 47 days since Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers job, and with the Transfer Portal in full swing, the messiness has reached new heights amid departures from Watkins, Umanmielen, Dottery, and Harper, among several others.

