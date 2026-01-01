Lane Kiffin Trolls Nick Saban, College GameDay Crew For Ole Miss vs. Georgia Picks

The Ole Miss Rebels will take center stage on Thursday night for a Sugar Bowl showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Caesars Superdome.

In what will be Pete Golding's second game as the shot-caller of the program after winning in his debut against Tulane, the Rebels will look to carry their momentum against a fiery Georgia program.

"That’s the balance of their offense on the tight end position, the back. And then you look at the skill, not only him in the slot, but they’re going to have some side speed on the perimeter they’re probably going to give back as well. When you start focusing on one guy, they’re going to do a good job of attacking somewhere else.

"Math is an easy game, so numbers are going to be a big part of this game. We’ve got to do a good job of leveraging the ball, and I think that’s the big thing. The one-on-one on Branch doesn’t always end well. You’ve got to understand if I’m going to miss, where to miss and where my help is coming from."

During ESPN College GameDay on Thursday morning, the crew locked in their predictions with ex-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin taking to social media to post his thoughts on the picks.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

The ESPN College GameDay Picks:

- Desmond Howard: Georgia Bulldogs

- Nick Saban: Georgia Bulldogs

- Pat McAfee: Georgia Bulldogs

- Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia Bulldogs

Following the ESPN College GameDay predictions, Kiffin took to social media to troll the crew after a clean sweep of picks in favor of the Georgia Bulldogs:

"What are you guys thinking?!?!? @CollegeGameDay Have you not watched ???"

What are you guys thinking?!?!? ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ Have you not watched 🇹🇹??? pic.twitter.com/RWiTgyi4zH — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 1, 2026

Trinidad Chambliss Weighs In:

“Playing Tulane, we definitely needed to clean up some things, and you could tell we had a break from football,” Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said on Tuesday. “They were some things we weren’t clicking on offensive-wise and some defensive things. But I feel like it was good to get that game under Tulane and now transition into Georgia.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: