Lane Kiffin Twitter Train Rolling Since Wild Tennessee Finish

Easy like Sunday morning.

The classic tune from The Commodores probably reflects Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin relative to the Saturday evening he and the Rebels endured at Tennessee. The nail-biting game and finish were masked by the literal trash from the UT faithful with less than a minute to play.

In the hours since, Kiffin has reverted back to one of his go-to outlets for a little bit of relief -- Twitter. From posting memes making fun of himself, the situation, and of course plenty surrounding the golf ball that struck him late in the fourth quarter, classic Kiffin has been at it all morning.

Here are some of the coach's best posts.

It starts with a double entendre between a Sunday morning religious verse and of course making fun of the various projectiles fans at Neyland Stadium chucked towards the Ole Miss bench and sideline after a fourth-down review didn't go the home team's way.

Kiffin used multi meanings in response to Eli Manning, the Ole Miss legend mocking his older brother and Tennessee product Peyton. The coach referencing "the whole family" has plenty of Rebel connotations given how many Mannings attended the university, but of course the youngest quarterback in the clan is quite the target. Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will be back in Oxford for a recruiting visit next weekend.

Back to the jokes here as Kiffin points out the irony in Tennessee fans fighting for the visor he wore after some unpleasantries prior.

Golf ball memes, responses, and puns have dominated sports Twitter over the last 12 hours and Kiffin got in on the fun, too.

Kiffin has always been quick to point out the irony when it comes to his short-lived tenure at UT, so this is right in his lane following a return to Knoxville.

Always quick to deflect praise like his former boss Nick Saban, Kiffin downplays the Matt Corral hype after another dominant effort.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.