An Ugly Night In Knoxville: Kiffin Leaves Parting Gift To Vols Fans

Lane Kiffin's return to Knoxville could not have gone any other way.

In Lane Kiffin's first game in Knoxville since abruptly departing the Vols for USC 12 years earlier, it was only fitting that what happened at Neyland Stadium would be the story of college football.

In front of the first sell-out crowd in Knoxville since 2017, the Rebels and Volunteers were locked in a backyard brawl that quite literally came down to the final play of the game.

But the story of the night came well before the final seconds ticked off the clock.

After Tennessee was stopped short on a fourth-down call late in the fourth quarter, the play went to the booth for review

At first glance, it had appeared that the Vols had the line to gain. But upon further analysis, the call could not be overturned.

At that point, all hell broke loose at Neyland Stadium.

Trash began pouring down from the stands. Water bottles, beer cans, mustard bottles... anything and everything imaginable at a college stadium.

Dance teams and band members were ushered to the locker room for their safety, and a 20-minute delay ensued.

At one point, Kiffin was even hit with a golf ball while talking to a referee.

In typical fashion, however, Kiffin took it all in stride, leading his team to the only result that matter -- the win.

And in a game full of highlights on the field as well, he might have had the catch of the night too.

And on his way out, he left Vols fans a little parting gift of his own, tossing his visor back to the same group of fans who were tossing trash at him mere moments before.

In the end, the Rebels got the win and moved to 5-1 on the year, as well as 2-1 in the SEC.

And in more ways than one, Kiffin got the last laugh at Rocky Top.

