Linebacker Jaxson Dart? Ole Miss QB Reveals Why He Loves Football's Physicality
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference entering the 2024 season, even if he didn't make Preseason All-SEC Team at media days. But what if his football path had led him to a position other than quarterback?
According to him, that was a possibility early in his recruitment.
Dart joined J.D. PicKell at SEC Media Days in Dallas last week, and the analyst asked why the quarterback doesn't shy away from contact and if he plans to slide more in 2024. That gave way to an interesting answer about Dart's football past.
"Definitely depends on the situation," Dart said with a laugh. "My mom is always on top of me about [not sliding]. Some people didn't know this about me, but I initially got recruited at linebacker before I was at quarterback, so my physicality, that kind of stems from that side of things.
"My dad played defense at Utah, so he's always been somebody who's very passionate about physicality in the game. It's just something I love, but I'll definitely slide a lot more this year."
Ole Miss will definitely need its quarterback to remain healthy to feel good about its chances to reach the College Football Playoff this year, but the Rebels also have plenty of capable (albeit young) talent waiting behind Dart. Walker Howard (a former LSU transfer), lefty Austin Simmons and freshman AJ Maddox are the biggest names waiting in the wings for a shot at the starting position in 2025.
Dart has not been afraid to lower his shoulder in the run game since he arrived at Ole Miss, and his dual-threat ability is a hallmark of Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offense. He accumulated over 600 yards rushing in his first season in Oxford (2022), and while that number dropped to below 400 last season, he still found the end zone on the ground eight times.
If Dart can continue to utilize his legs while preserving his overall health, it just adds another benefit to an already-potent Ole Miss offense. But there may always be some "linebacker mentality" inside that he struggles to shake.