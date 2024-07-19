Top SEC QB? Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart Tops CFB Analyst's List Despite All-Conference Snub
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was a noticeable exclusion from the 2024 Preseason All-SEC Teams released on Friday, but one college football analyst believes he is the best in the conference.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently released his updated quarterback rankings for the SEC following media days, and Dart holds the No. 1 spot on the list, up from a position of No. 3 following spring practice. You can view his analysis below.
"Various SEC quarterbacks revealed that college football's new helmet communication should lead to sizable production this season and judging by the reaction from Jaxson Dart, the Rebels have a cheat code at the position with Lane Kiffin calling the shots. Few players were as poised as Dart in Dallas, who like Milroe, you can tell is anxious to get going as the face of a preseason top 10 team. Expect Dart to put up the best numbers in the SEC with vast weaponry and a mission to make the playoff." -- Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Media days and games themselves are obviously different, but Dart's poise was noticeable in Dallas as he oozed confidence and leadership ahead of the 2024 season. Even so, he did not make any of the three Preseason All-SEC Teams as voted on by the media, falling behind Carson Beck (Georgia), Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) in that order.
The addition of in-helmet communication will be an interesting addition to the world of college football, especially with an offense that operates as efficiently as Ole Miss'. Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr.'s offenses are known for operating at a fast pace, and, presumably, being able to talk directly to the quarterback will only make things more efficient.
The jury is still out, but in some circles, Dart is expected to have a huge season in Oxford as the Rebels aim for a College Football Playoff berth.