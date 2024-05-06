Isaiah Hamilton Takes Rebels Secondary From Good to Great | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landing Isaiah Hamilton from the Houston Cougars in the transfer portal. Pete Golding is building a powerful defense at Ole Miss around transfers, and we talk about what this corner will allow him to do.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Jacob Bostick, a freshman wide receiver from the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Jack Hestera, the recent offer from the Charlotte 49ers, and why Lane Kiffin and George McDonald are going after wide receivers.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the wide receiver room led by Tre Harris and how this unit has a chance to be the best in college football this season.
