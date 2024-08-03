LOOK: Former Ole Miss LB Patrick Willis Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Former Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Patrick Willis is finally a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, becoming forever enshrined in Canton, Ohio, during the induction ceremony on Saturday.
Willis learned of his induction into the Hall of Fame in February. A native of Bruceton, Tenn., he played for Ole Miss from 2003-06 before being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he would go on to spend his entire eight-year professional career in San Fran.
You can view images and videos from Willis' induction below, including an up-close photo of his bust that will go into the Hall of Fame in Canton.
Part of Willis' induction speech on Saturday was a thank you to his late mother with whom he had a complex relationship with during his life, but he is thankful for her impact.
"Mama, I know we didn't have the best of relationships," Willis said on Saturday, "but I love you for getting me here and allowing me the opportunity to go through this life as it has been. So today, I say thank you, happy birthday to you, God bless you all. Thank you."
While with the Rebels from 2003-06, Willis posted 177 solo tackles and 265 total tackles alongside six sacks and two forced fumbles.
In his time with the 49ers, he recorded 732 solo tackles, forced 16 fumbles and intercepted eight passes. He is already a member of the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, was named to seven Pro Bowls and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019 for his career accolades at Ole Miss.