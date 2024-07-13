LOOK: In-Game Footage From Ole Miss in EA Sports College Football 25
This week is a big one in the world of college football.
Even though the 2024 season is still over a month away, this week marks both SEC Media Days in Dallas and the release of EA Sports College Football 25. The latter of those two appears to be one of the most highly-anticipated video games in history, and fans will finally be able to return to their console of choice and immerse themselves in the world of college football.
To that end, college football analyst Josh Pate recently played an early version of the new game as the Ole Miss Rebels, and he believes that gamers can find a significant edge with the team in Oxford this year.
You can view his post on social media below.
As you can see in the video, EA Sports took Ole Miss' traditional run out and placed it in the game, including the bust of the late Chucky Mullins in the home tunnel. Pate also stated that while quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris both have a 90 overall rating in the game, fellow wideouts Juice Wells (88 OVR) and Jordan Watkins (86 OVR) have high ratings as well.
On defense, Pate highlights Walter Nolen (93 OVR) and Princely Umanmielen (89 OVR).
"Ole Miss fans already know it, but if you're not aware, let me sell you on the Rebels this season," Pate said. "If you're looking for a prolific offense to utilize in EA Sports CFB 25, you came to the right place in Oxford. ... And that's not it. The Rebels have top talent on defense, too, especially with transfers from 247Sports No. 1-rated portal class."
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release worldwide on July 19, less than a week from today.