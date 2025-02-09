LOOK: Ole Miss Football Highlights AJ Brown Prior to Super Bowl Showdown
The Ole Miss Rebels have one former player taking part in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, and it is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.
Brown, who has put up three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL, is a focal point of the Eagles offense, just like he was at Ole Miss during his time in a Rebels uniform. On Sunday, Ole Miss football paid tribute to Brown with a special graphic on social media, highlighting the "kid from Mississippi."
You can view the post below.
The graphic features an Ole Miss-clad Brown standing in front of the Caesars Superdome where tonight's game is set to take place. It also features Brown in an Eagles uniform above the Superdome alongside the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Although the Rebels were in the midst of NCAA probation during Brown's career in Oxford and did not reach a bowl game, he has still been honored as one of the best wide receivers in school history, and for good reason.
Brown's career began when he arrived at Ole Miss in 2016. In his true freshman season, he only brought in 29 catches for just over 400 yards and two touchdowns, but this was only the beginning for Brown.
In his next two seasons, he racked up 1,252 and 1,320 yards, combining for 17 touchdown grabs over that time, being a bright spot on a 6-6 and 5-7 team that never saw the rankings.
Now, he is in his second Super Bowl appearance in Philadelphia in the last three years. Brown began his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans but was included in a draft day trade in 2022 that sent him to Philly. While in the pros, Brown has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his six seasons except for 2021 where he put up 869 yards.
He is now seeking his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night, and the game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. CT on FOX.