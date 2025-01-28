Former Ole Miss Superstar Clinches Second Super Bowl Appearance
The Ole Miss Rebels started with 10 of their formers players fighting for a shot at the Super Bowl, but after three weeks, only one remains: Philadelphia Eagles superstar wide receiver AJ Brown.
Brown was a key part to the Eagles' win on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game as he posted six catches, 91 yards and an impressive touchdown grab en route to Philadelphia's 55-23 victory.
Brown Earned a congratulations from his alma mater's X page on Monday morning which you can view below.
Brown's career began when he arrived at Ole Miss in 2016. In his true freshman season, he only brought in 29 catches for just over 400 yards and two touchdowns, but this was only the beginning for Brown.
In his next two seasons, he racked up 1,252 and 1,320 yards, combining for 17 touchdown grabs over that time, being a bright spot on a 6-6 and 5-7 team that never saw the rankings.
With Brown's spectacular seasons, he decided to forego his senior year and declare for the NFL Draft where he found himself claimed in the second round with the 51st overall selection by the Tennessee Titans.
Brown was a Titan for three seasons, racking up 185 grabs, 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns as well as being a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and making his first Prow Bowl appearance. In his time in Tennessee, he was a part of three-straight playoff teams, making it as far as the AFC Championship.
However, his time in Tennessee was ended on draft night of 2022 when he was dealt from the Titans to the Eagles.
Brown wasted no time making an impact in Philadelphia as in his first season, he posted a career-high 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.
Brown continued to make an impact for the Birds in his second year as he started every game of the regular and postseason. In the process, he put up yet another 1,000-yard campaign and seven touchdowns.
Brown's consistency has always been the highlight oof his career, as in his six seasons of play he has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons and only has two seasons with less than 100 receptions.
Brown is now looking ahead to his second Super Bowl appearance, this time hoping to come away with his first raising of the Lombardi Trophy as he and the Eagles prepare for the rematch against the three-peat-ready Kansas City Chiefs.