LOOK: Ole Miss Holds Mock Game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Ahead of Season Opener
After a long offseason of waiting, game week has finally arrived for the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, and the team held a mock game inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday in preparation for Week 1 of the college football season.
While media access was not available for this "game," these events are simply simulations of a real game process, helping the team and coaching staff get back in the swing of actual contests. Fortunately for fans and media alike, Ole Miss did release some photos from this event on Saturday, giving everyone an inside look at the action.
One of the aesthetic takeaways from this mock game is that the Rebels are apparently utilizing Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. template on their navy blue jerseys this season. For reference, that's the same template seen on the new road uniforms that Ole Miss revealed earlier this summer.
That detail is also reflected in EA Sports College Football 25, and the F.U.S.E. template is also seen on the Rebels' powder blue jerseys in the game while the old jersey templates are used for the red jerseys and white jerseys with red accents.
From a football perspective, this is another sign and step for the Rebels as they prepare to take on the FCS Furman Paladins this Saturday. Ole Miss is hoping to challenge for a College Football Playoff berth this season, and they will open the campaign with four non-conference games before beginning SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 28.
Kickoff in the season opener this week is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.