LOOK: Ole Miss Reveals New Field Design For Homecoming Game vs. Kentucky
Ole Miss is wearing powder blue, the fans are striping out Vaught-Hemingway, but what is the field itself wearing on Saturday when the Rebels host the Kentucky Wildcats?
We now know.
According to photos circulating on social media, the Rebels have a new look in their end zones this week, one that mimics the powder blue and red colors that fans have been asked to wear in the stripe out. One end zone features a powder blue background with "The Sip" written in red letters, and the opposite end zone is red with powder blue lettering.
This design was later confirmed by an Ole Miss spokesperson.
You can view a mockup of the field design below by Ole Miss Uniform Archives on X.
Ole Miss has utilized different field designs over the years, but in recent seasons, the end zones have simply featured "OLE MISS" on one end and "REBELS" on the other with varying background colors. This week, however, it appears that the team is leaning into its moniker of "The Sip" by promoting this phrase for homecoming and the SEC opener.
The Rebels announced on Thursday night that they will be wearing a common uniform combination on Saturday, donning powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants. You can view the uniform reveal here.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Kentucky is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.