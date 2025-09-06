The Final Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 SEC Clash
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Lexington (Ky.) with a road matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
No. 20 Ole Miss enters the Week 2 clash with a 1-0 record after a lopsided 63-7 victory over the Georgia State Panthers in the season opener at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons handled business in his first career start after logging over 300 yards through the air and multiple touchdowns.
Now, he'll gear up for his first start in the Southeastern Conference in a matchup against Kentucky quarterback Zach Calzada - a signal-caller Kiffin has familiarity in recent years.
“I don’t know, I think people change within systems for the good, for the bad, especially at that position. I don’t take a whole lot from years ago how somebody played. I think you see all the time people go into different systems and play differently," Kiffin said of Calzada.
"He’s very talented, seems to be really smart and savvy, and so he’s won big games. We’re going to have to play really well. We’re going to have to rush the passer and stop the run. Try to go on the road and get a win.”
Now, all eyes are on the SEC opener on Saturday afternoon between the Ole Miss Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Current Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +9.5 (-112)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +275
- Ole Miss Rebels: -345
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"We’re gonna have to prepare really well, this is an extremely well-coached team. Somehow even the one before we got here, the last four I believe games have come down to the last play of the game. Gotta be a record.
"So these guys always play really tough, really physical against us. We’re gonna have to have a really good week of practice like we did last week and be prepared to go on the road."
