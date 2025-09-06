The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Start Time, TV Channel and Game Information

Lane Kiffin and Co. will open SEC play on Saturday afternoon, square off against Kentucky in Lexington.

Zack Nagy

In this story:

No. 20 Ole Miss will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 at Kroger Field with both programs opening Southeastern Conference play.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will send out redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons in his first SEC start on Saturday afternoon in Lexington with all eyes on the talented signal-caller.

For Ole Miss, the program will be looking to avenge a loss to the Wildcats a season ago after Kentucky took down the Rebels in 2024.

Despite Kentucky's struggles in Week 1 against Toledo last Saturday, the program scraped out a season-opening victory with Kiffin and Co. expecting a hard-fought matchup in Week 2.

"I’ve told our guys you can’t base anybody, especially Kentucky, off a game before or whatever it was, ‘cause they’ve had games before like that and come out and beat us last year," Kiffin said.

"Also, it’s a quarterback [Zach Calzada] who’s thrown like 9,000 yards, whatever it is, 10th year playing. So, guy who’s won a lot of games, played a lot, thrown really well. College football’s turning like they’ve got Joe Flacco now or something.

"You can’t bet on because they struggled last week in the passing game that’s going to show up this week."

Now, all eyes are on the Week 2 SEC showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to come out and capture a win on the road.

A look into the game information, current betting lines and Kiffin's take on the Week 2 matchup.

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0

The Current Betting Lines:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +9.5 (-112)
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Kentucky Wildcats: +275
  • Ole Miss Rebels: -345

Total

  • Over 50.5 (-110)
  • Under 50.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Avenge the 2024 Loss

"We spent a lot of time this off-season on Kentucky. That was a really hard loss to deal with, especially with the offensive struggles in the game," Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconfernce. "We’ve paid a lot of attention to that film.

"It’s so many new players, especially on the front, that have come in and are still playing great Kentucky defense," Kiffin added. "Really, just, what [Stoops] always does — finds a way to get new players over there and basically play better than the last place they were at."

