LOOK: Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Massive Game vs. Georgia
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have a massive showdown against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, and we now know what the Rebels will be wearing at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during the game.
As is customary, Ole Miss announced its intended uniform combination for the weekend on Thursday night, opting to go with white helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants against the Bulldogs. You can view the uniform reveal below, complete with modeling from wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
This isn't the first time Jordan Watkins' name has been seen this week as he was listed as "doubtful" on the initial injury report that was released for the game on Wednesday night.
This is the Rebels' eighth different uniform combination to wear this season through nine games (they repeated a uni combo last week), and this is the first time this combination has seen the field since last season's home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
This uniform debuted against the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl that concluded the 2021 season, a game the Rebels went on to lose in New Orleans after starting quarterback Matt Corral went down with an injury.
This game carries some massive College Football Playoff implications for both teams as the Rebels are seeking to simply remain alive in the hunt for a CFP berth while the Bulldogs are hoping to secure a first-round bye at the end of the season.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Georgia is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.