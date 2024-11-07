Ole Miss Football Reveals Huge Initial Injury Report Ahead of Georgia Matchup
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels have a huge test this weekend when they play host to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford, and if Wednesday's injury report from the SEC is any indication, the Rebels could take the field shorthanded.
Ole Miss has a massive representation on this week's injury report with some key players listed as "doubtful." In total, 26 Ole Miss players made the list, and you can view the affected players below.
Ole Miss
WR Izaiah Hartrup (Out)
RB Henry Parrish Jr. (Out)
RB Logan Diggs (Out)
RB Matt Jones (Doubtful)
WR Tre Harris (Doubtful)
WR Jordan Watkins (Doubtful)
OL Jayden Williams (Doubtful)
OL Caleb Warren (Doubtful)
DE Jared Ivey (Questionable)
SAF Yam Banks (Questionable)
WR Cayden Lee (Questionable)
SAF Jadon Canady (Questionable)
DT JJ Pegues (Questionable)
OL Reece McIntyre (Questionable)
OL Jeremy James (Questionable)
DE Princely Umanmielen (Probable)
DT Walter Nolen (Probable)
LB Suntarine Perkins (Probable)
LB TJ Dottery (Probable)
TE Dae'Quan Wright (Probable)
CB Cedrick Beavers (Probable)
SAF Andy Jaffe (Probable)
RB Rashad Amos (Probable)
OL Micah Pettus (Probable)
OL Nate Kalepo (Probable)
TE Caden Prieskorn (Probable)
Needless to say, that's Ole Miss' largest injury report of the season thus far, and the Rebels have had some lengthy ones in previous weeks. There is still time for some of these listings to change, but it is noteworthy that wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins (who is fresh off a record-setting performance against Arkansas) are listed as "doubtful" alongside running back Matt Jones and offensive linemen Jayden Williams and Caleb Warren.
There are also plenty of players in the "questionable" category for Ole Miss, but if those doubtful designations are accurate, that's cause for concern for the Rebels as they enter this pivotal meeting on Saturday.
Shifting gears to Georgia's injury report, it's not nearly as lengthy. You can view that list below.
Georgia
RB Roderick Robinson II (Out)
WR Anthony Evans III (Out)
RB Branson Robinson (Out)
DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Out)
ILB Smael Mondon Jr. (Questionable)
DL Jordan Hall (Probable)
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Georgia is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ABC.