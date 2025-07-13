Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver Tre Harris Holding Out Due to Contract Dispute
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris intends to holdout from training camp due to a disagreement over the guaranteed money in his rookie deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Harris was selected by the Chargers with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft after wrapping up his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024.
The Louisiana native was a member of the Ole Miss program for two seasons where he carved out a significant role after racking up 2,015 receiving yards on 114 receptions while accumulating 15 touchdowns during his time in Oxford.
A majority of his stats came in 2024 where, despite injuries and limited playing time, Harris racked up 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns in just 8 games.
But now Harris is off to the National Football League where he's stealing headlines amid a contract dispute in Los Angeles.
It's a significant development with near all second round selections have not put pen to paper on their rookie deals months after the draft.
According to Rapoport, 30 of the 32 second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft remain unsigned with training camp approaching.
The entire list of unsigned players from the Second Round is below, via On3 Sports:
- Seattle Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori (Round 2, Pick 35)
- Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (Round 2, Pick 36)
- Miami Dolphins OG Jonah Savaiinaea (Round 2, Pick 37)
- New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (Round 2, Pick 38)
- Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III (Round 2, Pick 39)
- New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough (Round 2, Pick 40)
- Buffalo Bills DT T.J. Sanders (Round 2, Pick 41)
- New York Jets TE Mason Taylor (Round 2, Pick 42)
- San Francisco 49ers DT Alfred Collins (Round 2, Pick 43)
- Dallas Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Round 2, Pick 44)
- Indianapolis Colts DE J.T. Tuimoloau (Round 2, Pick 45)
- Los Angeles Rams TE Terrance Ferguson (Round 2, Pick 46)
- Arizona Cardinals DB Will Johnson (Round 2, Pick 47)
- Houston Texas OT Aireontae Ersery (Round 2, Pick 48)
- Cincinnati Bengals LB Demetrius Knight (Round 2, Pick 49)
- Seattle Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo (Round 2, Pick 50)
- Carolina Panthers DE Nic Scourton (Round 2, Pick 51)
- Tennessee Titans LB Femi Oladejo (Round 2, Pick 52)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Benjamin Morrison (Round 2, Pick 53)
- Green Bay Packers OT Anthony Belton (Round 2, Pick 54)
- Los Angeles Chargers WR Tre Harris (Round 2, Pick 55)
- Chicago Bears OT Ozzy Trapilo (Round 2, Pick 56)
- Detroit Lions OG Tate Ratledge (Round 2, Pick 57)
- Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech (Round 2, Pick 58)
- Baltimore Ravens DE Mike Green (Round 2, Pick 59)
- Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey (Round 2, Pick 60)
- Washington Commanders DB Trey Amos (Round 2, Pick 61)
- Chicago Bears DT Shemar Turner (Round 2, Pick 62)
- Kansas City Chiefs DT Omarr Norman-Lott (Round 2, Pick 63)
- Philadelphia Eagles DB Andrew Mukuba (Round 2, Pick 64)
