NFL Playoff Field, Bracket Set After Sunday's Week 18 Games
The NFL playoff field is set, pending the result of the Steelers-Ravens game on Sunday Night Football.
After 18 weeks of battling, we now know 13 of the 14 teams that will make the playoffs, and how they will line up against each other.
The Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Saturday night with a 13-3 win over the 49ers. The rest of the seeds needed to be determined on Sunday, though most of the playoff teams had been determined already.
*As of publishing, the only spot left outstanding is the No. 4 seed in the AFC, which will go to the winner of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Ravens.
AFC
1. Denver Broncos, 14-3
Denver won the AFC West for the first time since 2015.
2. New England Patriots, 14-3
Patriots second-year quarterback Drake Maye is one of the MVP favorites after a stellar season.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-4
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence set the franchise record for total touchdowns in a season with 38.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers/Baltimore Ravens*
The final spot up for grabs in the NFL playoffs will go to the winner of the AFC North, set to be decided on Sunday Night Football.
5. Houston Texans, 12-5
The Texans finished the season on a nine-game win streak.
6. Buffalo Bills, 12-5
Bills quarterback Josh Allen racked up 39 combined touchdowns in 2025, including 14 rushing scores.
7. Los Angeles Chargers, 11-6
Coach Jim Harbaugh has the Chargers in the postseason for the second consecutive season.
NFC
1. Seattle Seahawks, 14-3
The Seahawks boast a suffocating defense that only allowed 285.6 yards and 17.2 points per game.
2. Chicago Bears, 11-6
Quarterback Caleb Williams set the Bears single-season passing yards record with 3,942.
3. Philadelphia Eagles, 11-6
Receiver A.J. Brown racked up his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season for the defending Super Bowl champions.
4. Carolina Panthers, 8-9
The Panthers enter the playoffs having lost three of their last four games.
5. Los Angeles Rams, 12-5
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns.
6. San Francisco 49ers, 12-5
Running back Christian McCaffrey topped 2,000 scrimmage yards for the third time in his career.
7. Green Bay Packers, 9-7-1
The Packers backed into the postseason, losing their final four games after starting 9-3-1.
NFL Playoff Bracket
AFC
Wild Card Round
Bye: Broncos
No. 2 Patriots vs. No. 7 Chargers
No. 3 Jaguars vs. No. 6 Bills
No. 4 Steelers/Ravens vs. No. 5 Texans
NFC
Wild Card Round
Bye: Seahawks
No. 2 Bears vs. No. 7 Packers
No. 3 Eagles vs. No. 6 49ers
No. 4 Panthers vs. No. 5 Rams