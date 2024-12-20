LSU Transfer Safety Sage Ryan Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss’ transfer portal run has been a major success so far, repeating the trend of being very active in the market, and this Friday is no different as former LSU safety Sage Ryan is taking his official visit to Oxford.
On3 was the first to report the news of Ryan's visit on Friday. He tallied 41 tackles, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception this season playing in 12 games for the Tigers. Ryan’s interception came in the final game of the season against Oklahoma late in the third quarter, as shown below.
The former No. 23 overall safety in the class of 2021 has spent his first four collegiate seasons in his home state of Louisiana at LSU. In his time with the Tigers, he has appeared in 43 games, racking up 113 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, a sack and an interception.
Ryan could be a valuable member of the Rebels secondary next year as they are losing the likes of Jadon Canaday who put his name into the portal on Thursday.
His visit to Ole Miss does not necessarily indicate a coming commitment, but the Rebels know they could use him on and off the field as he would also be a veteran presence on a defense that is losing some of its leaders this offseason.
