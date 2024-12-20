Transfer Safety Sage Ryan Commits to Ole Miss Football
A day after losing safety Jadon Canady to the transfer portal, the Ole Miss Rebels gained a portal commitment at the same position from former LSU Tiger Sage Ryan.
On3 was the first to report the news on Friday. He tallied 41 tackles, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception this season playing in 12 games for the Tigers. Ryan’s interception came in the final game of the season against Oklahoma late in the third quarter in a play you can view below.
Ryan was rated as the No. 3 overall safety in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 2 player in the state out of Lafayette Christian Academy (Louisiana). The four-star prospect has been with LSU all throughout his college career thus far, and he has one year of eligibility remaining.
This commitment comes at an ideal time for Ole Miss, and Ryan is the 13th pledge the Rebels have received out of the portal this month. He will serve a vital role in the secondary next season in Pete Golding's defense, especially after Canady departed the program on Thursday.
According to Pro Football Focus, Ryan's production on the field might be better than the average fan would think. Their stats indicate that he has not allowed a touchdown since 2022 over the course of 699 coverage snaps.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' gains and losses in the transfer portal this month here with our tracker.