Major College Football Program Preparing $90 Million Contract for Lane Kiffin

Kiffin has emerged as the hottest coach on the market, SEC rival finalizing record-setting deal for the Rebels shot-caller.

Zack Nagy

Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford this month amid a three-team battle, according to multiple reports.

The Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators have entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with all three SEC programs looking to have the shot-caller on their sidelines in 2026.

But it's LSU that is gaining momentum for Kiffin with the program finalizing a seven-year offer worth at least $90 million, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

The salary would put Kiffin among the highest-paid head coaches in America, but the major kicker in the offer is the $25 million in "roster cash" each year.

"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.

Ole Miss Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."

But the decision between LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss will have to wait a week.

Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State next week - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.

“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin throws a football during pregame warmups against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”

As the clock ticks, it's the LSU Tigers that are looking to pull away from the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators for Kiffin with a timeline in place for a decision to be made.

