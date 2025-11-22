Major College Football Program Preparing $90 Million Contract for Lane Kiffin
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford this month amid a three-team battle, according to multiple reports.
The Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators have entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with all three SEC programs looking to have the shot-caller on their sidelines in 2026.
But it's LSU that is gaining momentum for Kiffin with the program finalizing a seven-year offer worth at least $90 million, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
The salary would put Kiffin among the highest-paid head coaches in America, but the major kicker in the offer is the $25 million in "roster cash" each year.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
But the decision between LSU, Florida, and Ole Miss will have to wait a week.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State next week - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
As the clock ticks, it's the LSU Tigers that are looking to pull away from the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators for Kiffin with a timeline in place for a decision to be made.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.