Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss’s Week Two Game Against Charlotte

The Ole Miss Rebels will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on the Charlotte 49ers in Week Two. The matchup will allow Ole Miss to correct the defensive mistakes it made against Louisville.

In Week One, the Rebels faced the Louisville Cardinals in a nail-biter, with Ole Miss coming away with a 41-38 victory. The Rebels became the first team in college football to defeat a ranked opponent to start the 2026 season. However, the game wasn’t the prettiest performance for Ole Miss, as the offense started slowly and the defense struggled throughout the second half.

Ole Miss will look to start the season 2-0 as it faces a Charlotte 49ers team coming off an overtime loss to The Citadel in what was one of the best games in college football in Week One.

The Biggest Matchup for Ole Miss: Staying Healthy

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) and defensive back Antonio Kite (8) react during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels suffered a plethora of injuries in the team’s Week One game against Louisville, as many key players went down, causing a lot of miscommunication and concern among fans.

Kewan Lacy went down in the first half with what appeared to be a bone bruising issue, as the star running back did not return for the remainder of the game. Mahki Frazier and JT Lindsey received the carries in the second half.

Keaton Thomas also went down with an injury, as the linebacker group relied on the efforts of Luke Ferrelli to hold down the position. Thomas’ injury is not considered serious, and he should be able to return in a timely manner.

Ole Miss Offensive Line vs. Charlotte Defensive Line

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss offensive line performed alright against Louisville. Considering the circumstances, the Rebels suffered two injuries on the offensive line but are in a good spot to bounce back against Charlotte.

Charlotte recorded two sacks against The Citadel and generated a ton of quarterback hurries, as its defensive line looked very good in their Week One matchup.

Brycen Sanders struggled with snapping the ball to quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, as there were a majority of high snaps. He also sailed one over Chambliss’ head, which forced the Rebels to punt. Sanders will look to get back on track in Week Two.

Rebels Secondary vs Charlotte Wide Receivers

Sep 6, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) defends during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss secondary struggled mightily in the second half against Louisville, as the Rebels allowed several big plays while also failing to make easy tackles.

49ers wide receiver Jaylen Hampton is the name to watch after he had a standout game against The Citadel, recording eight catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns while leading the team in every receiving category.

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