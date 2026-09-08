Ole Miss WR Deuce Alexander Gets Candid About Team’s Brand-New Offense

No. 9 Ole Miss is off to a 1-0 start for the 2026 season, defeating No. 24 Louisville 41-38 in an instant classic.

The game sparked an uproar among all college football fans. After a lackluster first half, ending in Ole Miss leading 10-6, both offenses reigned supreme in the second half.

Finding rthym in a new setting

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Ole Miss offensive coordinator John David Baker has officially begun his reign in Oxford, and according to star wide receiver Deuce Alexander, everyone is still learning each other.

"Just learning each other, and learning how he thinks, and how everybody thinks on the sideline, and being able to talk through things, and handle adversity helped us out."

- Deuce Alexander on the offense having so many new faces

Alexander finished the night with five catches, 159 yards, and two touchdowns. He was also named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Despite the big numbers from Alexander, the offense struggled in many aspects of the game, showing that adjustments and comfort will have to grow over time, but the team will have to do it quickly with conference play starting week three against the LSU Tigers.

Alexander returns as the "experienced" guy in the locker room, being the only key returning piece from the room from last season; his responsibilities are now being trickled into being more of a locker room leader as well.

"Just letting Coach Judge, Coach Baker, and the QBs know that we're here for them," Alexander said. "If nobody got you, we got you, and just trust us out there; we got y'all's back."

Many people expected the offense to have a smooth transition, as Baker spent time at Ole Miss prior as a tight ends coach and the co-offensive coordinator.

Ole Miss shot itself in the foot a lot, and Alexander has provided a role that keeps things intact when facing adversity.

If any indication, Ole Miss being able to turn things around against Louisville in the second half was a great piece of confidence with one less day to prepare for Charlotte.

Alexander and much of the receiver group had limited targets in the first half, but with adjustments, they found ways to get their playmakers the ball, etching the win in Nashville.

Alexander's explosiveness, route running, and speed were put on full display against the talented Cardinals defense, and his quarterback took great notice of his success to the team.

“Deuce, he’s just a playmaker,” Chambliss said. “We know that going into the year. He’s one of the best receivers in the nation and we got to use him. There were some times where I saw my matchup and it was in man. And yeah, just worked them. Just have trust in them.”

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