NFC Executive on Matt Corral: 'I'd Take Him Over Malik Willis'

As Matt Corral's NFL future nears, the speculation on who will be QB1 in this year's NFL Draft continues to spin.

Matt Corral may not have participated in drills at the NFL Combine, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't impressed his pro suitors.

In a story published by Sports Illustrated on Monday, Albert Breer dives into the depths of how the Russell Wilson trade from Seattle to Denver worked. While this may not have a ton to do with Corral on the surface, Breer also tackles how quarterbacks performed at the combine in his story. That includes Corral, who carried out multiple interviews during the week.

Breer had this to say about the Ole Miss signal caller:

The word that kept coming up was swagger. The 23-year-old redshirt junior was confident bordering on cocky in his interviews, and knew Lane Kiffin’s offense (which is simplistic, by NFL standards) inside and out. Guys I talked to said you could see leadership traits and maybe a little bit of the youth (there are some questions relating back to maturity as a college kid there) that they’d heard about before talking to him. He didn’t work out in Indy, still nursing an ankle injury from his bowl game. “I love him on tape; I’d take him over Malik,” said one NFC exec. “He’s really tough, he’s really athletic, you can move the pocket with him and he can make plays when things break down around him. His arm’s really good, right up there with Malik. His pro day will be awesome.”

"I love him on tape; I'd take him over Malik."

-- NFC executive to Albert Breer

Corral has a chance to show off his arm strength on March 23 at Ole Miss' Pro Day. That event will be broadcast on SEC Network and NFL Network.

